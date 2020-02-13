Krack: Composer S Thaman shares an exciting update about the Ravi Teja starrer

The south flick will see Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a police officer's role. The music director wrote in his tweet that the teaser of Krack will release very soon.

The latest news update about the Ravi Teja starrer, Krack is come from the music composer S Thaman. The south flick which will see Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a police officer's role. The music director wrote in his tweet that the teaser of the south flick will release very soon. The southern drama is a Gopichand Malineni directorial. The latest poster shared by music composer S Thaman sees the lead star running on a dark street. The fans cannot stop gushing how intriguing and the terrific the poster looks. The first look of the Ravi Teja starrer has already generated a lot of curiosity in the minds of the fans and film audience.

The film will see south siren Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The south film, will see the crackling chemistry between, Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja. The film, which is helmed by ace director Gopichand Malineni, will see some daredevil stunts and action sequences. The fans are eagerly waiting to see the south drama on the big screen. The film Krack is one of the most highly anticipated films of the south film industry.

The fans want to see the lead pair Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan together on the silver screen. The Ravi Teja starrer Krack will hit the big screen on May 8. The fans are now looking forward to see the teaser of the film. The music director S Thaman has got the fans guessing about the soon to release teaser. The film will have actors Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar playing crucial roles.

