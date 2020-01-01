Krack First Look: Ravi Teja plays a tough cop in the Gopichand Malineni directorial

The first look of the film Krack is intriguing and intense. Krack will feature south siren Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Ravi Teja.

The south megastar Ravi Teja will be next seen in the cop drama called Krack. The film is helmed by Gopichand Malineni. The Disco Raja actor Ravi Teja tweeted the first look of his character with a poster. The picture sees Ravi Teja in a cop's avatar, holding a green coloured bottle near his eye. The south superstar Ravi Teja will be playing a tough police officer. The first look of the film Krack is intriguing and intense. The fans are now very excited to see the south actor Ravi Teja in a tough cop look. The audience members are now looking forward to watch the film on the silver screen.

The film Krack will feature south siren Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Ravi Teja. The south star Ravi Teja is fondly known as Mass Maharaja by the fans and film audience. The actor previously featured in the film called Disco Raja. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to see what the Gopichand Malineni directorial titled Krack has to offer. The title of the film itself has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audience.

Wishing everyone a very #HappyNew2020May this new year fill your life with love happiness and joy#Krack pic.twitter.com/cnalIxlfYi — Ravi Teja (RaviTeja_offl) January 1, 2020

The film is set to hit the big screen in the summer of 2020. The upcoming south drama Krack will also feature Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in key roles. The film Krack brings Gopichand Malineni and Ravi Teja back after Don Seenu and 2013 film called Balupu. This film also had Shruti Haasan. Krack will be a reunion film for the terrific trio of Ravi Teja, Gopichand Malineni and Shruti Haasan.

(ALSO READ: Ravi Teja's film RT66 is based on a Tamil film Sethupathi? Find Out)

Credits :Twitter

Read More