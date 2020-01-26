Krack: Ravi Teja announces a special update about the upcoming film on his birthday

On his birthday today, Ravi Teja shared the release date of his upcoming film, Krack. Gopichand Malineni directorial Krack is all set to hit the screens on May 8.

Tollywood actor Ravi Teja, who is basking in the success of his latest release, Disco Raja, turns 52 today. The actor celebrates his birthday today and fans have been showering him with some lovely wishes on social media. Ravi Teja is currently in the happiest phase, personally and professionally. While fans are enjoying his latest release Disco Raja, Ravi Teja shared a special update about his upcoming film Krack. On his birthday, Ravi Teja shared about the film's release date. Gopichand Malineni directorial Krack is all set to hit the screens on May 8.

The film will see Ravi Teja in the role of a tough cop. Krack will feature south siren Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Ravi Teja. The cop drama also features Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in key roles. The film brings Gopichand Malineni and Ravi Teja back after Don Seenu and 2013 film titled Balupu. Krack has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't wait to know what's next in the stores. Also known as Mass Maharaja, Ravi Teja has treated his fans with special news about his upcoming film on the occasion of his birthday. Check it out below.

Talking about his latest release Disco Raja, the film is a science fiction movie directed by VI Anand and produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainment banner. Bobby Simha, Payal Rajput and Nabha Natesh are the other key cast of the film. Disco Raja opened to a positive response from the audience and earning fair at the box office.

Credits :Instagram

Read More