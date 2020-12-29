Krack: Ravi Teja shares PHOTO as he starts dubbing work for his upcoming film with Shruti Haasan

Featuring Shruti Haasan as the leading lady, Krack is all set to hit the big screens on January 14.

It is well known that Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Krack is one of the most awaited films of Tollywood. It was announced recently that the film will be released on January 14. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack’s release date has come as a sweet news as it was anticipated that the film will get a direct release on OTT platform. Now, the lead actor Ravi Teja took to his Twitter space and shared photos of himself as he started the dubbing work for the film.

Sharing the photos, Ravi Teja wrote, “Dubbing in process #KRACK”. In the photo, Revi Teja can be seen sitting in front of a microphone while the video was played on a screen in front of him. It was also announced by the makers of the film that the trailer will be released on January 1. A couple of months back, the makers of the film released a new poster of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan along with a child.

See the photos here:

Dubbing in process #KRACK pic.twitter.com/qDfMHseqgS — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) December 29, 2020

Krack marks Shruti Haasan's comeback in Tollywood films. Earlier, in an interview with an English daily, she said, "It's always nice to do Telugu films. Although I am a Tamilian, Telugu audiences have always been appreciative. Moreover, my success began here. So, the Telugu industry is like my extended home." Other than Ravi Teja and Shruti, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti.

