Krack Teaser: Ravi Teja as a fierce cop is battling villains in a sleek action thriller

The lead actor Ravi Teja is seen taking on the bad villains in the most brutal way. There is a lot of action in the teaser that will keep the fans on the edge of their seats.

The south film, Krack will be hitting the big screen on May 8. The makers of the Ravi Teja starrer have now released the film's much awaited teaser. The fans and film audience have been eagerly waiting to see the film Krack's teaser. The south megastar Ravi Teja who is fondly known as Mass Maharaja will be seen as a tough and fierce cop. The lead actor is seen taking on the bad villains in the most brutal way. There are a lot of action scenes in the teaser that will keep the fans on the edge of their seats. The Ravi Teja starrer will feature some jaw dropping stunts and whistle worthy dialogues from the lead actor. The film is helmed by ace director Gopichand Malineni.

The music direction for the south action thriller is done by S Thaman. The south drama, will have the stunning actress Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The fans get to see a glimpse of the southern beauty Shruti Haasan in the teaser. The latest news update on the film Krack states that actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani will be playing the negative characters. Sai Madhav Burra has done the dialogues for the Ravi Teja film.

Check out the teaser of Krack:

Krack's sleek action sequence are done by the dynamic duo of Ram and Laxman. The south action flick is backed by B Madhu. The fans and audience members have been eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. The latest teaser has already generated a lot of intrigue and curiosity among the fans about the Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer.

(ALSO READ: Krack: Ravi Teja announces a special update about the upcoming film on his birthday)

Credits :youtube

Read More