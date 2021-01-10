Krack Twitter Review: Ravi Teja and Shruti's film gets positive response; Gopichand Malineni gets emotional
Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Krack released in cinema halls on January 9 after going through a lot of issues. Apparently, the film’s release was put on hold hours before it was set to hit the big screen as the makers had some unresolved issues with the film’s financers. Finally, Krack, which is directed by Gopichand Malineni has released and has opened to a phenomenal response from the audience. Moviegoers are going berserk over Ravi Teja's intense and action-packed performance in the film.
Mass Maharaj is getting all the love and support on social media post the film's release. Moviegoers have been sharing a glimpse of Ravi Teja's entry in the film and have taken social media by storm with fantast reviews. #BlockBusterKRACK is one of the biggest trends of the day on Twitter as fans pour in their reviews. The cop drama also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in the key roles.
Check out what the audience has to say about the film:
Anukunnatte Kottav Kadanna Blockbuster Super Happy For You @RaviTeja_offl Anna Temper For Tarak And #Krack For Raviteja And #Simhadri Reference In Krack Was Mass #BlockBusterKRACK pic.twitter.com/XGBtbv9Hf4
— Sharwanand Fans Club (@SharwaFansClub) January 10, 2021
Mark My words, @dop_gkvishnu you'll be hearing this name repeatedly from now in TFI
Night sequence scenes rampp aadichesadu#Krack #BlockBusterKRACK @RaviTeja_offl @megopichand pic.twitter.com/cx1ra6omDA
— Çhákrì (@chakrisayz) January 10, 2021
After a gap Boss is Back#BlockBusterKRACK @RaviTeja_offl #Krack pic.twitter.com/gPcxYibxKk
— RaviTeja Flicks (@RaviTejaFlicks) January 10, 2021
Shankar .. Pothuraju Veera Shankar!
Terrific performance by @RaviTeja_offl
Amazing taking & direction @megopichand @shrutihaasan
Exceptional BGM @MusicThaman
A Perfect Mass Masala 3.5 /5@TagoreMadhu #Krack #krackreview #KrackMovie pic.twitter.com/dQDm2nN5vu
— Raghu Dronavalli (@RaghuActor) January 9, 2021
#Krack
Interval....
Vintage Ravanna ComeBack
2nd Half Kosam... Wating @RaviTeja_offl @MusicThaman @megopichand pic.twitter.com/9IC06hc7uL
— Rajesh (@Rajesh44599033) January 9, 2021
Check out what celebs have to say:
The universe tests the Strongest & the Bravest the Most ... But they always come out Victorious
Wishing the @RaviTeja_offl garu ,@megopichand Anna , @shrutihaasan , Madhu garu and the entire team of #Krack all the very best
— Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) January 9, 2021
Make this day for us guys !!
Worked so hard for this #KRACK IS ALL URS NOW !! #KrackFromToday EVENING SHOW IS ON !! #KrackMovie pic.twitter.com/bm7uC7biM7
— thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 9, 2021
Waiting doubles the excitement and entertainment
Wishing Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl, my wellwisher @megopichand @shrutihaasan @MusicThaman and the entire team of #KRACK a huge success
Watch it in your nearest theaters putting your mask on #KrackFromToday pic.twitter.com/TKqVf9V2rS
— Manoj Manchu(@HeroManoj1) January 9, 2021
Cinema Theatres ki Audience occharu... Delay undi ani cheppina... algae wait chestunnaru... Hatsoff to Our Telugu People 4 Supporting Telugu Cinema So Passionately.
Wishing all Success to #Krack My Favourite @RaviTeja_offl & the Whole Team. @shrutihaasan @MusicThaman @megopichand pic.twitter.com/vGfLxqU5vA
— Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) January 9, 2021
The love Telugu people have for cinema shows in house full boards for #KrackMovie even at this hour...salute to the Telugu audience.wishing nothing but success to @RaviTeja_offl Garu @megopichand anna and the whole team of #krack https://t.co/WJX2ZTzH6t
— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) January 9, 2021
Meanwhile, director Gopichand is overwhelmed with the response for the film. He also penned a thank you note which reads, “The passion for cinema is larger than life for Me. It has been a very Hard 100 days for me leaving my family behind working day and nights to make u all happy for this Sankranthi. I wish No director should under go this stress in life. Right now all we need is love back to us. To cherish all my life. Our #krack is All urs Now. Faced so many challenges and hardships For this #KRACK. Thanks for all the support and love…Yours Gopichandh malineni.” (sic)
— Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) January 9, 2021
