Krack Twitter Review: Ravi Teja and Shruti's film gets positive response; Gopichand Malineni gets emotional

Ravi Teja's Krack, which is directed by Gopichand Malineni has released and opened to a phenomenal response from the audience.

Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Krack released in cinema halls on January 9 after going through a lot of issues. Apparently, the film’s release was put on hold hours before it was set to hit the big screen as the makers had some unresolved issues with the film’s financers. Finally, Krack, which is directed by Gopichand Malineni has released and has opened to a phenomenal response from the audience. Moviegoers are going berserk over Ravi Teja's intense and action-packed performance in the film.

Mass Maharaj is getting all the love and support on social media post the film's release. Moviegoers have been sharing a glimpse of Ravi Teja's entry in the film and have taken social media by storm with fantast reviews. #BlockBusterKRACK is one of the biggest trends of the day on Twitter as fans pour in their reviews. The cop drama also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in the key roles.

Meanwhile, director Gopichand is overwhelmed with the response for the film. He also penned a thank you note which reads, “The passion for cinema is larger than life for Me. It has been a very Hard 100 days for me leaving my family behind working day and nights to make u all happy for this Sankranthi. I wish No director should under go this stress in life. Right now all we need is love back to us. To cherish all my life. Our #krack is All urs Now. Faced so many challenges and hardships For this #KRACK. Thanks for all the support and love…Yours Gopichandh malineni.” (sic)

