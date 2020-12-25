Krack's Korameesam Polisoda: Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan's sizzling chemistry in this romantic melody is magical

The second lyrical video song Korameesam Polisoda from Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan's upcoming film Krack is out. Sung by Ramya Behara, programmed by Thaman S and penned by Ramjogayya Sastry, Krack's Korameesam Polisoda song witnesses sizzling chemistry between Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan. You will instantly fall in love with this soothing romantic melody. Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan have come together for the second time after their blockbuster ‘Balupu’ and their magical onscreen chemistry is evident yet again. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack is a mass entertainer and is slated to release on Sankranthi 2021.

Interestingly, this is the third collaboration of Ravi Teja and Malineni after Don Seenu and Balupu. From first look poster to the trailer, Ravi Teja's Krack has managed to be in the news for the all right reasons. Earlier, there were rumours about film heading for direct OTT release. However, the makers are set for the big screen release since cinema halls have opened already. The makers of Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer recently wrapped up the last schedule of the film in Goa.

Meanwhile, check out the film's latest song below: