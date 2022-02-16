Kranti: Darshan looks ruggedly handsome in the first look poster of his action-drama

The makers of Darshan’s upcoming action-drama Kranti have released the first look poster from the film on the actor’s birthday. The new poster has the Kannada star-looking dapper in a waistcoat and shades. It shows the actor stopping a bike-clad man with his bare hands and the entire vicinity is filled with smoke. Darshan’s first look from the film sure looks powerful.

V Harikrishna has directed Darshan in Kranti. The movie stars the actor in the lead role and marks the actor and director’s second project together. The two had previously teamed up for the 2019 film Yajamana, which was termed a commercial success at the box office. Yajamana shares the tale of a village that uses traditional oil and how it overcomes a big mafia scam. Now, it would be interesting to see whether Kranti can create the same response among the audience as Yajamana.

Check out the poster below:

Kranti will feature music composed by V Harikrishna, who also scored the music for Yajamana. The film is produced by Shylaja Nag and B. Suresha under Media House Studio Banner. Kranti has already created a lot of excitement among the fans of the star and the first look poster will surely act as a booster.

In the meantime, Darshan will also play the lead in Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka. The historical fantasy is directed by S V Rajendra Singh Babu. Rocline Venkatesh will handle the film’s finance. The music for the film will be provided by Hamsalekha and the film is currently at the shooting stage.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Darshan: Celebs pen wishes to 'Challenging star'; Kranti first look & D56 theme poster out