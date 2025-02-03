Krishna and His Leela OTT Release: Here’s where to stream Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s rom-com before it debuts in theaters

Krishna and His Leela, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, was originally released directly on OTT in 2020. However, the makers have decided to release the movie in theaters under a new title, Its Complicated. The film is set to hit the big screens on February 14, offering a special Valentine's Day treat to moviegoers. As the movie prepares for its theatrical debut, here’s where you can stream it online.

Where to watch Krishna and His Leela

Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer Krishna and His Leela is available for streaming on Netflix. Those without a subscription can also watch it on Aha.

Official trailer and plot of Krishna and His Leela

The story of the film revolves around Krishna who breaks up with Sathya and falls into depression. He eventually moves on and starts dating Radha. After landing a job in Bangalore, he meets Rukhsar, Arya's roommate, and reconnects with Sathya. His growing closeness with Sathya strains his relationship with Radha, leading to their breakup.

Krishna later reconciles with Sathya. When Radha returns, she tells Krishna she nearly got pregnant during their Coorg trip, but he lies, continuing his relationship with both girls. At Arya’s wedding, Krishna struggles to manage both relationships. His father advises him to make a choice and he confesses to both girls. What happens next? Obviously, they leave him.

Krishna then writes a book, Krishna and His Leela, about his experiences with both women. The book becomes a success. At a book event, he shares that Radha is abroad and Sathya is getting married. He then proposes to Rukhsar, leaving her in shock.

Cast and crew of Krishna and His Leela

Krishna and His Leela is directed and written by Ravikanth Perepu, with Siddhu Jonnalagadda also contributing to the screenplay. Produced by Sanjay Reddy and presented by Rana Daggubati, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor, and Shalini Vadnikatti in key roles. The cinematography is handled by Shaneil Deo and Sai Prakash Ummadisingu, while Garry BH and Ravikanth Perepu take care of the editing. The music for the film is composed by Sricharan Pakala.