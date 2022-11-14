Krishna Ghattamaneni: From personal life, breakthrough to his retirement; All about Mahesh Babu's father

The doctors said, "Midnight, he came in an emergency to the hospital in an unconscious state. We have done CPR for cardiac arrest, then we shifted to ICU and he is stable right now. Doctors and a team of cardiologists are regularly following his health. As of now, we can't say what the outcome will be. We are providing the best treatment. In the next 24 hours, we will get better information about his health."

Mahesh Babu 's father and legendary actor Krishna was hospitalized yesterday on 13th November in the Continental Hospital in Hyderabad after suffering a cardiac arrest. Recently, the doctors informed that he is still critical and continues to be on a ventilator. However, they further added that they are providing him with the best medical care possible.

On this note, we bring to you some interesting titbits from the life of Krishna Ghattamaneni, take a look:

Acting career

Krishna Ghattamaneni began his journey as an actor by playing small roles in multiple films including Kula Gothralu, Padandi Mundhuku, and Paruvu Prathishta, to name a few. He bagged his first movie as a lead in 1965 and the film was Adurthi Subba Rao's directorial Thene Manasulu. The movie turned out to be a commercial success and Adurthi Subba once again roped him in for his film Kanne Manasulu. The actor went on to be a part of several other films like Gudachaari 116, Marapurani Katha, Manchi Kutumbam, Atthagaaru Kotthakodalu, Undamma Bottu Pedatha, Stree Janma, Niluvu Dopidi, Vichithra Kutumbam, Akka Chellellu, among several others.'

Krishna Ghattamaneni also established his own production house by the name Padmalaya Films, which backed several films like Agni Pariksha, Alluri Seetharama Raju, Mosagallaku Mosagadu Pandanti Kapuram, Devudu Chesina Manushulu, and Alluri Seetharama Raju.

Later, he started another film production company, Vijaya Krishna movies with Vijaya Nirmala, his second wife. They financed some memorable dramas such as Meena and Devadasu, Alluri Seetharamaraju, and Mosagallaki Mosagadu.

Aside from films, Krishna Ghattamaneni also was highly active in politics. He always had an inclination toward the Congress party. Back in 1898, he was even elected as a Member of Parliament for the Congress party.

Retirement

After a celebrated career, Krishna Ghattamaneni announced that he is retiring from both films and politics in December 2012. He has been awarded several accolades for his work like Padma Bhushan, NTR National Award, and even a doctorate from Andhra University.

Family Tree

Krishna Ghattamaneni was born in 1943 on 31 May. He is the son of Ghattamaneni Raghavayya Chowdary and Nagaratnamma. On 1st November 1961, he got married to Indira Devi and the couple was blessed with five children including two sons Ramesh Babu and Mahesh Babu, and three daughters Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshini.

Later, Krishna Ghattamaneni was introduced to actress Vijaya Nirmala on the sets of the 1967 film Sakshi and these two tied the knot in 1969. They are parents to their son named Naresh. The couple collaborated on more than 40 films.

As you might already know that Mahesh Babu is among the top actors in Tollywood and Padmavathi is married to politician Galla Jayadev. In addition to this, Manjula is the wife of producer and actor Sanjay Swaroop, whereas Priyadarshini tied the knot with actor-producer Sudheer Babu.

For those who do not know, Krishna Ghattamaneni lost both his current and ex-spouse, Vijaya Nirmala and Indira Devi within a span of two years. While Vijaya Nirmala died on 27 June 2019 after suffering a heart attack, Indira Devi left for a heavenly abode on 28 September this year, succumbing to a prolonged illness.

In addition to this, his older son Ramesh Babu also passed away on 8th January 2022 after facing health issues.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming films

In the meantime, Mahesh Babu will star in director Trivikram Srinivas' next named SSMB28 for now. The superstar will be seen romancing Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde, the leading lady of the movie. Ace music composer S Thaman is providing the tunes for the untitled project.

Over and above this, Mahesh Babu will also join forces with the RRR director, SS Rajamouli for another exciting drama that is likely to go on the floors by 2023.

