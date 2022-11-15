Krishna passes away: Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna and others pay tribute to Mahesh Babu's father

The superstar of Tollywood, Superstar Krishna passed away today in the early morning around 4 AM at the age of 79. The legendary actor and Mahesh Babu's father suffered cardiac arrest and breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The sad news has sent shockwaves to the Telugu film industry and the Ghattamaneni family, who are coping with back-to-back hard times. As veteran Telugu actor Krishna passed away on Tuesday morning, fans are trending ‘RIP Legend’ on Twitter to mourn the demise of their beloved star. Several celebs from the film industry like Chiranjeevi, Nani, Radhika Sarathkumar, and others took to social media to pay tributes to the legendary actor and offer condolences to Mahesh Babu.

Chiranjeevi was the first celeb, who took to social media and shared a note as he remembered Krishna. He wrote in Telugu, which is loosely translated, "This is a tragedy beyond words. I can't believe that Superstar Krishna is leaving us. He is a kind hearted Himalayan mountain. A shout for adventure is synonymous with bravery. Courage, adventure, perseverance, humanity, goodness.. Krishna is the combination of these.

Such a great man is rare not only in the Telugu film industry but also in the Indian film industry. A tearful tribute to Krishna who has done so many adventures that the Telugu film industry can be proud of. My deepest condolences and condolences to my brother Mahesh Babu, all his family members and his innumerable fans, wishing his soul to rest in peace. Ghattamaneni's family." Take a look at Chiranjeevi, Nani and other South celebs' tributes to Mahesh Babu's father and Krishna



Balakrishna also shared a note as he paid tribute to Krishna. Calling it heartbreaking news, he said, "Our family has a lot of connection with Krishnagari. Nannagaru and Krishna garu • Worked together in many films. Acting with him was an unforgettable experience. The film industry and the fans will never be without Krishna."

Actress Radhika Sarathkumar shared a memory of working with on a movie and wrote, "Deeply saddened on the passing of #KrishnaGaru a man who made a great mark as a #SuperStarKrishna . May his soul #RIPKrishnaGaru . My condolences to @urstrulyMahesh and family in these trying times."