Krishna, Sudheer Babu, Anil Sunkara and others attend the rituals of late Ramesh Babu at his house

Today is the 11th-day ritual of Mahesh Babu’s late brother Ramesh Babu. Actors Sudheer Babu, Krishna and Anil Sunkara along with others visited Ramesh Babu’s residence to pay their respect.

Also, Mahesh Babu attended the 11th-day rituals of his late brother Ramesh Babu. The actor visited his brother's house today as he was unable to attend the last rites. The actor was recovering from COVID-19 and was in isolation at home. However, Mahesh Babu has now made a full recovery.

Mahesh Babu's elder brother and actor Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu left for heavenly abode on 8 January due to liver-related issues. The actor breathed his last at the age of 56. All the celebs of the industry paid their tribute to the late actor. They also lent their support to the grieving star Mahesh Babu in this difficult time.

The actor could not attend to the last rights of his late brother, but he took to his Instagram account and penned an emotional note. He remembered his brother in these words, "You have been my inspiration. You have been my strength. You have been my courage. You have been my everything. If not for you, I would not have been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you've done for me. Now just rest...rest...In this life and if at all I have another, you’ll always be my 'Annaya'. Love you forever and ever and ever."

