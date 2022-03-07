Krishna Vrinda Vihari: Naga Shaurya and Shirley Setia starrer to release next month; Details inside

The release date for Naga Shaurya starrer Krishna Vrinda Vihari is out. The romantic comedy directed by Anish R. Krishna will release in the theatres on 22 April. The announcement poster for the film has the leads Naga Shaurya and Shirley Setia all decked up riding on a scooter. Both are seen flaunting their smiles as Krishna and Vrinda in the poster. While the actor wore a pancha kattu, his leading lady posed draped in a traditional saree.

The makers of the film released the title and the first look of the film on the actor’s birthday on 22 January. The star is seen donning a traditional look and a big smile as he flicks water with a leaf. Sharing the poster on social media, Naga Shaurya wrote, “It’s a crazy experience & Krishna will be loved by all.”

Check out the post below:

Taking a break from his serious roles, Naga Shaurya will be seen playing a funny character in the project produced by Ira Creations. Tipped to be a family entertainer, Mahati Swara Sagar has rendered the background score for the movie for which cinematography has been performed by Sai Sriram. Radhika Sarathkumar will also be seen in an important role in the film along with Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Satya. The shooting of the venture is almost wrapped up.

Besides this comedy outing, Naga Shaurya also has Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai in the pipeline. Helmed by Srinivas Avasarala, the venture will see Malavika Nair and Palaparthi Sri Vidya as female leads.

