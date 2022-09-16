Krishna Vrinda Vihari: Naga Shaurya opts for a unique promotional strategy; Does 7-day-long Paada Yatra

Naga Shourya starrer Krishna Vrinda Vihari has created a lot of buzz because of its promotional ways. It is the first time in the Indian film industry that a film is being promoted through a Paada Yatra. In order to talk about his movie releasing on the 23rd of September this year, the actor has embarked on a road trip from Tirupathi to Vishakapatnam which is going to take him 7 days in total.

Much to everyone's surprise, Naga Shaurya did not take any breaks during the journey, although it was raining. The actor even shared sneak peeks from his impressive yatra on his social media handles.

