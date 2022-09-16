Krishna Vrinda Vihari: Naga Shaurya opts for a unique promotional strategy; Does 7-day-long Paada Yatra
Actor Naga Shaurya takes on a 7-day long Paada Yatra to promote his upcoming film, Krishna Vrinda Vihari.
Naga Shourya starrer Krishna Vrinda Vihari has created a lot of buzz because of its promotional ways. It is the first time in the Indian film industry that a film is being promoted through a Paada Yatra. In order to talk about his movie releasing on the 23rd of September this year, the actor has embarked on a road trip from Tirupathi to Vishakapatnam which is going to take him 7 days in total.
Much to everyone's surprise, Naga Shaurya did not take any breaks during the journey, although it was raining. The actor even shared sneak peeks from his impressive yatra on his social media handles.
Made under the direction of filmmaker Anish R Krishna, Usha Mulpuri has financed the project under the banner of Ira Creations. Shirley Setia is on board the movie as the female lead. Radhika Sarathkumar will also be seen doing an important role in the film along with Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Satya in pivotal roles, along with the rest. Taking a break from the serious roles he is seen in usually, Naga Shaurya will be seen playing a funny character in the flick tipped as a family entertainer.
As Mahati Swara Sagar has rendered the background score and songs for the movie, the cinematography has been performed by Sai Sriram. In addition to this, Tammiraju has taken care of the editing aspect of the drama. For the unaware, Krishna Vrinda Vihari has been pushed multiple times.
