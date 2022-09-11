Krishnam Raju demise: Krishna gets teary eyed as he pays respect; Balakrishna offers homage on NBK107 sets
As we informed you earlier, Mahesh Babu was clicked at Krishnam Raju's house for paying his last respects to the veteran Telugu star. The superstar's father Krishna was also captured at the Jubliee Hills residence. For the unaware, Krishna was a close friend of the late Tollywood actor. His buddy was teary-eyed as he saw Krishnam Raju for the last time. We would also like to mention here that, Krishna paid a last visit to his friend despite suffering from ill health.
Along with him, Nandamuri Balakrishna was also present at Krishnam Raju's home to see the mortal remains of the celebrated actor. Sneak peeks of both Krishna, and Nandamuri Balakrishna paying homage to the deceased have surfaced on social media.
Meanwhile, the funeral of Krishnam Raju is slated to take place tomorrow at Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam with state honours. It is also reported that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed to make all the necessary arrangements for the last rites.
His nephew and actor Prabhas was inconsolable after the demise of his uncle, who he was very close with. As the Radhe Shyam star reached his residence to pay tribute, the star was visibly inconsolable. A number of pictures and videos of Prabhas breaking down have gone viral on social media. Fellow actors, Pawan Kalyan, Megastar Chiranjeevi, and Mahesh Babu were seen comforting a heartbroken Prabhas.
It might to interesting to know that Prabhas and Krishnam Raju recently worked together in the movie Radhe Shyam, which turned out to be the late actor's last release.
