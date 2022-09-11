Krishnam Raju demise: Krishna gets teary eyed as he pays respect; Balakrishna offers homage on NBK107 sets

As we informed you earlier, Mahesh Babu was clicked at Krishnam Raju's house for paying his last respects to the veteran Telugu star. The superstar's father Krishna was also captured at the Jubliee Hills residence. For the unaware, Krishna was a close friend of the late Tollywood actor. His buddy was teary-eyed as he saw Krishnam Raju for the last time. We would also like to mention here that, Krishna paid a last visit to his friend despite suffering from ill health.

Along with him, Nandamuri Balakrishna was also present at Krishnam Raju's home to see the mortal remains of the celebrated actor. Sneak peeks of both Krishna, and Nandamuri Balakrishna paying homage to the deceased have surfaced on social media.

