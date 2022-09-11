Krishnam Raju Demise: Radha Krishna, Vishnu Manchu, Siva Balaji visit his Hyderabad residence to pay tribute

Veteran Telugu star Krishnam Raju breathed his last at the age of 82 today. The Rebel star was reportedly suffering from health issues and was also undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Numerous celebs including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and Jr NTR, among others, paid tribute to the late star on social media. Vishnu Manchu, Siva Balaji, Naresh also visited his Hyderabad residence today and offered condolences to the family. Pictures from outside the house have also made it to the internet.

In addition to this, director Radha Krishna was also spotted at the late actor's house. For the unversed, the filmmaker recently helmed both Prabhas and his uncle in his film, Radhe Shyam, which also turned out to be Krishnam Raju's last release. The project saw Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.