Krishnam Raju Funeral: Jaya Prada, Ram Pothineni, Manoj, Sudheer Babu and others pay their respects

As the entire South film fraternity mourns the loss of veteran Tollywood star Krishnam Raju, Jaya Prada, Ram Pothineni, Manoj and Sudheer Babu reached his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad to pay a final tribute to the Rebel star. Earlier, Ram Charan, Sharwanand, Akhil Akkineni, Rana Daggubati also paid their last respects to Krishnam Raju. The Warriorr actor had tweeted, "Truly sorry to hear about #KrishnamRajugaru...He was such a genuine & warm person...I express my sincere condolences to my brother Prabhas and family. Om Shanthi."

Krishnam Raju passed away at 83 yesterday. According to the reports, he had been dealing with some health issues and was also being treated at a private hospital for it. The last rites will be performed today at Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad with state honours. In the meantime, bigwigs from the industry including Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Superstar Krishna and others also paid respects to Krishnam Raju yesterday.

