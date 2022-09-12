Krishnam Raju Funeral: Jaya Prada, Ram Pothineni, Manoj, Sudheer Babu and others pay their respects
Krishnam Raju Funeral: Jaya Prada, Ram Pothineni, Manoj, Sudheer Babu and others pay their respects
As the entire South film fraternity mourns the loss of veteran Tollywood star Krishnam Raju, Jaya Prada, Ram Pothineni, Manoj and Sudheer Babu reached his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad to pay a final tribute to the Rebel star. Earlier, Ram Charan, Sharwanand, Akhil Akkineni, Rana Daggubati also paid their last respects to Krishnam Raju. The Warriorr actor had tweeted, "Truly sorry to hear about #KrishnamRajugaru...He was such a genuine & warm person...I express my sincere condolences to my brother Prabhas and family. Om Shanthi."
Krishnam Raju passed away at 83 yesterday. According to the reports, he had been dealing with some health issues and was also being treated at a private hospital for it. The last rites will be performed today at Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad with state honours. In the meantime, bigwigs from the industry including Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Superstar Krishna and others also paid respects to Krishnam Raju yesterday.
Ram Potheneni is preparing for his untitled flick with director Boyapati Sreenu. Named RAPO20 for now, the shooting for this ambitious venture is likely to commence by the end of September this year. Further details about the movie's cast and crew are still under wraps for now.
In addition to this, Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty will be seen in the forthcoming romantic entertainer, Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. Directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti, Avasarala Srinivas, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Kalyani Natarajan will essay prominent characters in the love tale, along with the rest. Sudheer Babu has further joined hands with filmmaker V Anand Prasad for his film, Hunt.
Also Read: Krishnam Raju's demise: Ram Charan, Sharwanand, Akhil Akkineni and Rana Daggubati pay last respects