Krishnam Raju Funeral: Mohan Babu and Jagapati Babu reach the residence of the late Telugu star; PICS



Many bigwigs from the industry have been visiting the residence of the late Telugu star Krishnam Raju ever since his demise yesterday. He left for his heavenly abode at the age of 83. The reports claim that the Tollywood actor was facing some health problems. He was reportedly being treated for the same at a private hospital. The last rites took place today at Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad with full state honors. Mohan Babu and Jagapati Babu were spotted at his house today.

Prior to this, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Superstar Krishna, and others also paid last respects to Krishnam Raju at his home. Megastar Chiranjeevi even paid homage to the late veteran actor with the team of his upcoming drama, Chiru154.

