Krishnam Raju Funeral: Mohan Babu and Jagapati Babu reach the residence of the late Telugu star; PICS
Many bigwigs from the industry have been visiting the residence of the late Telugu star Krishnam Raju ever since his demise yesterday. He left for his heavenly abode at the age of 83. The reports claim that the Tollywood actor was facing some health problems. He was reportedly being treated for the same at a private hospital. The last rites took place today at Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad with full state honors. Mohan Babu and Jagapati Babu were spotted at his house today.
Prior to this, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Superstar Krishna, and others also paid last respects to Krishnam Raju at his home. Megastar Chiranjeevi even paid homage to the late veteran actor with the team of his upcoming drama, Chiru154.
Post making his film debut with the 1966 drama, Chilaka Gorinka, Krishnam Raju went on to be a part of films like Jeevana Tarangalu, Krishnaveni, Bhakta Kannappa, Sita Ramulu, Taxi Driver, Bobbili Brahmanna, Marana Sasanam, Viswanatha Nayakudu, Antima Theerpu, to name a few. His last release was Radhe Shayam, in which he shared the screen with Prabhas, and Pooja Hegde.
In the meantime, along with being an actor, Krishnam Raju was also a politician. He became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 1990s and was also elected to the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha from Kakinada and Narasapuram constituencies respectively. He served his tenure in the Ministry of External Affairs during the third Vajpayee Ministry between 1999 to 2004. Later in 2009, he joined Chiranjeevi's political party, Praja Rajyam Party.
