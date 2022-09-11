Krishnam Raju No More: Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram stand alongside Prabhas as they pay last respects
Joining Megastar Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, superstar Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and Kalyan Ram were also seen at Krishnam Raju's Hyderabad home to offer their last respects to him. Prabhas was also present along with them to pay one last tribute. Earlier, Mahesh Babu had tweeted, "Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more... A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work, and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time."
Meanwhile, the RRR actor had written on the micro-blogging site, "Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu's passing away. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace…".
Furthermore, PM Narendra Modi penned a heartfelt message on the internet that read, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." Not just members of the film industry, but also a number of politicians shared their grief on social media.
Krishnam Raju's mortal remains have been kept for public viewing at his residence and ever since morning, many bigwigs from the South have paid their tribute to the legendary Telugu star.
Post making his acting debut with the 1966 drama, Chilaka Gorinka, the Tollywood star continues his film trajectory with projects like Jeevana Tarangalu, Krishnaveni, Bhakta Kannappa, Sita Ramulu, Taxi Driver, Bobbili Brahmanna, Marana Sasanam, Viswanatha Nayakudu, Antima Theerpu, to name a few.
