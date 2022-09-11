Krishnam Raju No More: Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram stand alongside Prabhas as they pay last respects

Joining Megastar Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, superstar Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and Kalyan Ram were also seen at Krishnam Raju's Hyderabad home to offer their last respects to him. Prabhas was also present along with them to pay one last tribute. Earlier, Mahesh Babu had tweeted, "Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more... A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work, and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time."

Meanwhile, the RRR actor had written on the micro-blogging site, "Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu's passing away. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace…".

