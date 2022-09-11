Krishnam Raju passes away: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and others pay tribute to the Rebel star

The demise of legendary Telugu star Krishnam Raju has shaken the entertainment industry to its core. Reports suggest that he was battling health issues for some time, and was even being treated at a private hospital for the same. Several celebrities from the South film fraternity paid condolences to the loved ones of Krishnam Raju. Megastar Chiranjeevi wrote on Twitter, "Rest In Peace Rebel Star!"



Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more... A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time."

Jr NTR wrote, "Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu's passing away. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace…"

Gopichand Malineni penned on the micro-blogging site, "Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of Shri #KrishnamRaju garu, We Miss you Sir, May your soul rest in peace. Strength to #Prabhas Garu and Family."

Ram Potheneni paid tribute with the following words, "Truly sorry to hear about #KrishnamRajugaru..He was such a genuine & warm person.. I express my sincere condolences to my brother Prabhas and family. Om Shanthi."

Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the sudden passing on of #KrishnamRaju garu. Your contribution to the industry is irreplaceable sir. May your soul rest in peace. My Heartfelt condolences to his family members and the dearest ones…Om Shanti."



Nithiiin wrote, "Saddened to hear about the sudden passing on of #KrishnamRaju garu. Your contribution to the industry is irreplaceable sir. May your soul rest in peace. My Heartfelt condolences to his family members and the dearest ones…Om Shant."



Satya Dev penned on Twitter, "Deeply saddened by the demise of #krishnamraju garu. My heartfelt condolences to prabhas anna and his family."