Krishnam Raju's demise: Ram Charan, Sharwanand, Akhil Akkineni and Rana Daggubati pay last respects

Ram Charan and Sharwanand, close friends of Prabhas, visited and paid last resort to the late Rebel star. Rana Daggubati and Akhil Akkineni were also seen together as they paid homage and also offered condolences to heartbroken Prabhas and his family.

Telugu cinema veteran actor Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju, known popularly as Rebel star, passed away on Sunday. Ever since the news came to light, the entire Tollywood industry is mourning the huge loss and are paying a heartfelt tribute to the late actor and Prabhas' uncle. On Sunday late at night, Ram Charan, Akhil Akkineni, and Sharwanand visited Krishnam Raju to offer condolences and pay homage to Krishnam Raju.

Ram Charan also took to Twitter and paid tribute to Krishnam Raju as he wrote, "It was quite saddening to hear the news of Krishnam Raju Garu passing away. His work for cinema and society will always be cherished..

May his soul rest is peace. My condolences to his family, friends and fans."

Yesterday, celebs like Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, Superstar Krishna, and many others paid respects to Krishnam Raju at his residence.



Krishnam Raju passed away at the age of 83 due to illness. According to reports, he had been facing health issues for some time and was getting treated at a private hospital. The last rites will be performed Monday afternoon at Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills. He will be served with state honours in Hyderabad on Monday.