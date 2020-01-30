Krishnamachari Srikkanth was initially roped in to play Yugi Sethu’s role in Kamal Haasan’s Panchathanthiram

Talking during a promotional event of the movie 83, cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth stated that he was the first choice to play Yugi Sethu's rolein Kamal Haasan's super hit movie Panchathanthiram.

In order to promote the upcoming cricket drama 83, the team of Kabir Khan movie was in Chennai recently and launched the first look poster of the film. The entire cast including , Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi were present during the event and they were accompanied by cricketers Kapil Dev and Krishnamachari Srikkanth, and they even shared some candid moments of the 1983 World Cup. Kamal Haasan, who will present the film in Tamil, was also present at the event.

Speaking about Srikkanth, Kamal said that he tried to make Srikkanth act in his film. He was quoted as saying by The Times Of India, "I know Krishnamachari Srikkanth for a long time and I have even tried to make him act in my films." Reacting to it, Srikanth stated that he was initially roped in to play the famous and most loved Vedam in Panchathanthiram. He said, "I was supposed to play Yugi Sethu’s role in Panchathanthiram. I took up the offer, but it did not work out.”

Kamal also stated that he approached Srikkanth for many other movies including Apoorva Sagodharargal, to which Srikkanth said that he would act without any hesitation if he is given any role now. Directed by KS Ravikumar, Pancha Thanthiram is one of the most loved movies of Kollywood fans. The film had Kamal Haasan, Jayaram, Sriman, Ramesh Aravind, Yugi Sethu, Simran and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More