Krishnamma OTT release: When and where to watch Satyadev's latest action flick

The latest Telugu film Krishnamma, featuring Satyadev, is now available for streaming just one week after its theatrical release on May 10. Directed by VV Gopala Krishna, this movie has made its way to online platforms quickly.

The film may have had a limited time in theaters, but starting from today, May 17, 2024, you can stream it online. If you're looking forward to watching the movie, you can easily find it on Amazon Prime Video.

Satyadev starrer Krishnamma arrives on the streaming platform

The movie which was recently released, only managed to stay exclusively on the big screens for a week. Krishnamma starring Satyadev in the lead role features the story of three orphans, Bhadra, Koti, and Shiva.

Three of them were born and brought up near the banks of River Krishna in Vijayawada with the rest of the plot focusing on how they help the people around them, becoming a family for one another. Besides the Ram Setu actor, the movie also had Athira Raj, Krishna Burugula, and Laxman Meesala in key roles.

However, Krishnamma did not manage to sustain itself in Telugu theaters for much longer and failed at the box office. Even though the film was initially hyped up after Devara director Koratala Siva decided to present the movie, it did not manage to impress the audience in any manner. Although the film was criticized for its content and lackluster writing, many lauded the performance put forth by Satyadev. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Satyadev’s Workfront

Satyadev Kancharana is said to be currently filming for his upcoming movies Full Bottle and Zebra, which are speculated to be released this year. The former movie, directed by Sharan Koppisetty had released a teaser back in 2023 which featured the actor in an unabridged and wild character. The film also has actors Sanjana Anand, Bharmaji, Sai Kumar, Sunil, Raasi, and many more in key roles but an official release date is yet to be confirmed.

Following that the actor is set to play the lead role in the crime drama movie Zebra, directed by Eashvar Karthic. The movie also features actors Dhananjaya, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Brazilian model Jennifer Piccinato in important roles. Furthermore, the actor is also headlining a movie called Garuda: Chapter One which is an action thriller directed by Kranthi Bala.

ALSO READ: Devara 'Fear Song': Makers of Jr NTR starrer much-anticipated film to unveil FIRST single on THIS date