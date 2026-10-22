Krishnaraj Passes Away at 75: Singer and composer Deva’s frequent collaborator succumbs days after latter’s demise

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Playback singer Krishnaraj Ramasamy passed away in Chennai on October 22, 2026, at the age of 75. His passing comes just five days after the demise of veteran music composer Deva, with whom he shared a long-standing professional association in Tamil cinema.

Krishnaraj passes away at 75

According to a report by The Hindu, Krishnaraj passed away at a private hospital in Chennai. The cause of his passing had not been confirmed at the time, but reports indicate he had been dealing with health-related problems. His mortal remains were subsequently taken to his hometown of Vembadithalam in Salem district, Tamil Nadu, for the final rites.

Several prominent personalities, including Thalapathy Vijay , Sarathkumar, and singers Sujatha Mohan and Anuradha Sriram, reportedly expressed their condolences following the singer’s passing.

Krishnaraj’s demise comes shortly after that of his long-time collaborator and mentor, music composer Deva, who passed away on October 17, 2026. The two artists worked together on several memorable songs that became part of Tamil cinema’s musical legacy.

Krishnaraj and Deva shared a notable musical association throughout the 1990s and 2000s, producing several popular songs for Tamil films.

Deva also recorded Krishnaraj’s first film song for a project titled Adhikaalai Subavelai, although the film reportedly never reached theatres. Over the years, the duo collaborated on several other projects, including Nenjinile, Lovely, Jai Surya and Gokulathil Seethai.

One of their most recognised collaborations was Vellarikka Pinju Vellarikka from the 1996 film Kadhal Kottai. The lively folk-inspired number helped bring Krishnaraj wider recognition among Tamil film audiences.

Another significant song was Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu from the 1997 film Porkkaalam. The soulful number earned Krishnaraj state accolades.

Born Krishnaraj Ramasamy on December 25, 1951, the singer hailed from Vembadithalam, a weaving town in Salem district, Tamil Nadu. Before entering the film industry, he worked as a traditional handloom weaver in his native village.

His interest in music developed locally, where he honed his singing skills and learned to play musical instruments. He also performed at village temple festivals and with local light-music groups, gradually building his experience as a singer.

Driven by his passion for music, Krishnaraj eventually moved to Chennai to pursue opportunities in the film industry. His journey from a small-town weaver to a playback singer reflected his dedication to his craft.

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