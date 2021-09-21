Krithi Shetty Birthday: Nani posts video from Shyam Singha Roy; Ram Pothineni, Sudheer Babu & more send wishes

Post the success of debut movie Uppena, Krithi Shetty became a popular name in the south industry as she has been offered a bunch of movies. the young actress almost has total 5 movies in her kitty in Telugu. Today, Krithi is celebrating her birthday and social media is filled with special wishes from fans and upcoming movies.

Krithi Shetty will be sharing screen space with Nani in the film Shyam Singha Roy, which is currently awaiting for release. Today, on the occasion of her birthday, Nani shared a special video which gives a glimpse of her character in the movie to wish the actress. He wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday @IamKrithiShetty. Team #ShyamSinghaRoy :)"

Krithi is also working with Sudheer Babu next for Mohana Krishna Indraganti's film Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. The team of Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali sent the birthday wishes to the actress by sharing a poster.



Many many happy returns of the day @IamKrithiShetty. Wishing you luck and good health I'm sure that #AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali will be a wonderful experience for you & you will be left with memories to cherish forever Stay safe & blessed always!! pic.twitter.com/qLvZfEw3mF — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 21, 2021

Ram Pothineni also wished his co-star Krithi on birthday with a special poster from #RAPO19. It is bilingual film, directed by N Lingusamy. Wishing Krithi, Ram wrote, Happy birthday Whistle @IamKrithiShetty !! Have a great one..Love..#RAPO."

Apart from this, Krithi will team up with Nithiin for an action film titled Macherla Niyojakavargam. The film is directed by MS Rajashekhar.