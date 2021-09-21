Krithi Shetty Birthday: Nani posts video from Shyam Singha Roy; Ram Pothineni, Sudheer Babu & more send wishes

Updated on Sep 22, 2021 03:54 AM IST  |  16.2K
   
Krithi Shetty Birthday: Nani posts video from Shyam Singha Roy; Ram Pothineni, Sudheer Babu & more send wishes
Advertisement

Post the success of debut movie Uppena, Krithi Shetty became a popular name in the south industry as she has been offered a bunch of movies. the young actress almost has total 5 movies in her kitty in Telugu. Today, Krithi is celebrating her birthday and social media is filled with special wishes from fans and upcoming movies.

Krithi Shetty will be sharing screen space with Nani in the film Shyam Singha Roy, which is currently awaiting for release. Today, on the occasion of her birthday, Nani shared a special video which gives a glimpse of her character in the movie to wish the actress. He wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday @IamKrithiShetty. Team #ShyamSinghaRoy :)"

 

Krithi is also working with Sudheer Babu next for Mohana Krishna Indraganti's film Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. The team of Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali sent the birthday wishes to the actress by sharing a poster.

 

Ram Pothineni also wished his co-star Krithi on birthday with a special poster from #RAPO19. It is bilingual film, directed by N Lingusamy. Wishing Krithi, Ram wrote, Happy birthday Whistle @IamKrithiShetty !! Have a great one..Love..#RAPO."

 


Also Read: Yogi Babu starrer Pei Mai trolled by netizens for copying Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot poster using face swap

Apart from this, Krithi will team up with Nithiin for an action film titled Macherla Niyojakavargam. The film is directed by MS Rajashekhar.

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All