Krithi Shetty exudes beauty in poster from Tovino Thomas’ ARM as makers unveil first look on her birthday

Ajayante Randam Moshanam, or ARM, as it is popularly called, is Tovino Thomas’s forthcoming film co-starring Krithi Shetty. As the latter is celebrating her birthday today, the first look of the actress from the film has been unveiled. Ajayante Randam Moshanam will mark Krithi’s debut in Malayalam. After making a mark in the Telugu film industry, the actress is ready to conquer Malayalam and Tamil cinema now.

Krithi will play the character of Lekshmi in the Jithin Lal-directed film. The actress looks graceful in the unveiled poster, which shows her innocently glancing sideways with a pen in her hand. The official social media handle of Ajayante Randam Moshanam shared Krithi’s look from the film and wrote, “Introducing the radiant Krithi Shetty as Lekshmi, where every frame speaks volumes of her love for Ajayan. As we unveil this mesmerizing first look, join us in celebrating not just the blossoming love story but also the star behind it. Wishing the dazzling Krithi a joyous birthday!”

From the poster and the caption, it is clear as day that the Shyam Singha Roy actress will be playing the character of Tovino Thomas’s love interest in the film. As Krithi and Tovino have never worked together before, fans are hyped to witness their on-screen chemistry. The actress has been juggling multiple projects across industries ever since the start of her career. With many films in the pipeline, Krithi Shetty is certainly an actress to watch out for.

Check out Krithi Shetty’s first look poster from Tovino Thomas’s Ajayante Randam Moshanam here:

About Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Ajayante Randam Moshanam, or ARM, has been marketed as a pan-India film. ARM’s leading man, Tovino Thomas, will be looking to widen his stardom with this ambitious project, which is made on a very grand scale. For the uninitiated, the film is set in northern Kerala and spans many decades. Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan will be the three protagonists of Ajayante Randam Moshanam, who belong to three different generations. The team is aiming for something new with ARM, and hopefully, their hard work bears fruit.

Tovino Thomas has been consistently outperforming himself with every passing film. Ajayante Randam Moshanam would be a great addition to the Lucifer actor’s already enviable filmography.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar's daughter Anoushka's date night pic goes viral; Aadvik's incredible grown-up transformation