Krithi Shetty hops on viral trend Arabic Kuthu, kills it with her energy and expressions; WATCH

The Tamil chartbuster Arabic Kuthu from director Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming action entertainer Beast, continues to make people groove, with actresses Krithi Shetty being the latest to join. The actress hopped on the viral trend Arabic Kuthu and is clearly winning hearts.

Krithi Shetty took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself grooving to Vijay's popular song Arabic Kuthu from Beast. Clad in a green silk saree, her energy, charisma, and expression as she dances to the song is unmissable. She totally nailed the hook step and we can't stop watching it.

Watch the video here:

The song has gone extremely viral on social media, especially on Instagram reels. It stars actor Thalapathy Vijay and is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi and is also alternatively known as Halamithi Habibo.

Meanwhile, post her blockbuster debut Uppena, Krithi Shetty is flying high in her professional life. The actress has a bunch of biggies lined up including Sudheer Babu starrer Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, the rom-com directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. She is the female lead of Ram Pothineni's bilingual film The Warrior, directed by N Linguswamy. The actress plays a character called 'Whistle' Mahalakshmi in the film.

She was recently also welcomed on board as a female lead opposite Suriya in his upcoming 41st film with director Bala. The film went on the floors a few days ago.

