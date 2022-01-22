Krithi Shetty shows us how to carry an ethnic piece with grace: See Photos

Actress Krithi Shetty has once again managed to rock the ethnic look. The star shared some stunning pictures on her Instagram account wearing a red salwar kameez. The latest attire by the actress was completed with huge traditional jumkas and light makeup. The fans filled the comment section with appreciating words.

Krithi Shetty’s love for ethnic wear is evident from her social media handles. The actress poses in different ethnic attires, carrying them with utmost grace and poise.

Check out the post below:

Teaser for Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty starrer Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali was released just a few hours ago and has been getting a good response from the fans. Written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film talks about a filmmaker who is looking for another hit movie. Meanwhile, he meets a beautiful doctor and wants her to act in the film. After much resistance, they end up falling in love and she finally gets agrees to do the movie.

The film has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers along with Benchmark studios. Vivek Sagar has composed the background score for the film. Krithi Shetty’s next is slated for Valentine's day release on 14 February 2022.

In the meantime, Krithi Shetty was last seen in Naga Chaitanya starrer Bangarraju. Helmed by Kalyan Krishna, the film also starred Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna in the lead. Bangarraju is a prequel to the 2016 Telugu film Soggade Chinni Nayana, also directed by Kalyan Krishna. The film that was released on 14 January, managed to open with a decent box office collection, along with mixed reviews.

