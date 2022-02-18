Krithi Shetty papped in Hyderabad after The Warriorr shoot; Slays in maroon tee & ripped jeans

Krithi Shetty is currently shooting for N. Lingusamy’s action flick The Warriorr. The actress was papped in Hyderabad after the shoot donning a maroon T-shirt and ripped jeans. Her outfit of the day also included a black carry-on and brown footwear. Her look was completed with mesmerizing long black locks. Krithi Shetty managed to keep it cool and fun as she stepped out into the city.

In the meantime, The Warriorr has been financed by Srinivasa Chitturi under Srinivasa Silver Screen. The Krithi Shetty’s next is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil. The film stars Ram Pothineni, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Akshara Gowda as the lead. While Ram Pothineni will essay the main role, Aadi Pinisetty will play the antagonist in the movie. Music for the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Just now, Ram Pothineni announced his 20th venture with director Boyapati Sreenu. The pan-India project has been backed by The Warriorr producers, Srinivasa Silver Screen. Ram Pothineni shared an announcement post on his Instagram account, informing the fans about his latest professional update.

Kirthi Shetty will also play the leading lady opposite Sudheer Babu in the romantic comedy Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. Helmed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the project has been jointly financed by Mythri Movie Makers and Benchmark studios.

The teaser of the film was released a couple of weeks back and according to the clip, Sudheer Babu will be seen playing a highly successful director who makes only commercial hit films. On the lookout for his next venture, he meets a beautiful eye doctor played by Krithi Shetty. The doctor has no intention of acting in films as urged by the filmmaker, but she finally agrees on one condition.