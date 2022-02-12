Krithi Shetty pens heartfelt note on 1st anniversary of her debut project Uppena

First are always special, first job, first income, first house and the list goes on. Celebrating such a first, Telugu actress Krithi Shetty penned a lengthy post on her social media handle. She shared some photographs from her debut project along with a heartfelt note on social media.

Her note read, “1 year of uppena..If we could have two birthdays, one the day we were born and another one that we could choose, I would choose this day because it’s when my life really started. One year of being loved unconditionally, one year of feeling grateful and happy, One year of being in an industry that has received me with warmth,” (sic).

Check out the post below:

This 2021 romantic drama was written and directed by debutant director Buchi Babu Sana. Backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers along with Sukumar Writings, the film starred Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty as the lead. Also, Vijay Sethupathi played a crucial role in Uppena.

The film was out in theatres on 12 February 2021 and was termed a commercial success at the box office. The project turned out to be the highest-grossing Telugu film for a debut actor.

Coming to the film’s storyline, the movie revolves around the life of a fisherman Aasi, who falls for a girl named Bebamma. However, her father fiercely objected to the romance as a part of safeguarding his family's nobility.

Uppena had music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography was handled by Shamdat.

Also Read: Jayam Ravi's next titled Agilan, looks convincing as a cargo employee in Kalyanakrishnan directorial