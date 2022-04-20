Krithi Shetty satisfies her sweet tooth and love for cupcake by indulging in it; Video

Young and talented actress, Krithi Shetty has been entertaining us with her performance on the big screens and now she has posted something on the social media that will make your day. The Uppena star shared a video in which she is seen enjoying a cupcake while traveling in a car. The clip was captioned, "My Love".

Krithi Shetty recently joined the Arabic Kathu trend. She took to Instagram and posted a video of tapping her foot to Vijay Thalapathy's thumping number from Beast. Previously, Samantha, Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna, and Pooja Hegde also hopped on this fun challenge and were seen showcasing their dancing prowess on Arabic Kathu.

Meanwhile, on the professional front Krithi Shetty's lineup includes some promising projects like Sudheer Babu starrer Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. This forthcoming romantic comedy has been helmed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. The film follows the life of a director who meets a beautiful lady doctor and wants her to act in the film. Despite their different approaches to life, they end up falling in love and she finally gets agrees to do the movie. What follows next, makes for an entertaining watch.

The actress is also the female lead in Ram Pothineni-led bilingual action drama, The Warrior. Directed by N Linguswamy, she will essay the role of 'Whistle' Mahalakshmi in her next.

Meanwhile, she has also come on board Suriya's 41st venture alongside director Bala. The shoot of the movie commenced a couple of days ago.

