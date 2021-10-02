Krithi Shetty & Vaisshnav Tej spotted looking adorable at an event; Akhil Akkineni aces casual look

Tollywood actors Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty were spotted at an event in Vizag. Post their successful debut film Uppena, Vaisshnav and Krithi became one of the most favourite on screen couples in Tollywood. Both look adorable together as they posed at the event. While Krithi slipped into a blue salwar dress, Vaisshnav opted for fusion Kurti and white pants. They even obliged for a few selfies with fans.

Vaisshnav is currently awaiting the release of his next movie titled Konda Polam with Rakul Preet Singh. The film is slated to release in theatres on October 8. Krithi has a bunch movies including Shyam Singha Roy, #RAPO19, Bangaarju and Macherla Niyojakavargam in pipeline.

Akhil Akkineni was also spotted in the city for an event yesterday. The actor looks dapper as ever in casual attire in brown pants, a black t-shirt and a beanie.

Akhil Akkineni is currently awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film Most Eligible Bachelor, co-starring Pooja Hegde. The film is touted to be a new-age love story and recently the trailer was released. Most Eligible Bachelor will release in theatres on October 15, 2021.