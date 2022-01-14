Kriti Sanon is all praises for Samantha; Lauds her performance in Oo Antava

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made several heads turn with her sizzling performance in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The song titled Oo Antava garnered a lot attention from audiences. Even celebrities praised Samantha for her daring career move. Latest to join the list is Bollywood star Kriti Sanon. The Mimi actress took to Instagram and penned an appreciation post for Samantha. Sharing a teaser poster from the song, she wrote, “Love this song !!! @samantharuthprabhuoffl you are on fire girl !!”

Recently, Samantha shared a BTS video of her special number , helping fans understand what all goes to create a song like this. The actress even thanked film’s lead Allu Arun for the song. Samantha said that she was reluctant to do the number, but Allu Arjun’s motivation made her grab this opportunity. She was quoted saying, “There were many inhibitions. I was not ready as I feared how the song would turn out to be. But, Allu Arjun, sat down and convinced me. Without his encouragement, I would not have accepted to do Oo Antava.” She further added, “Now that this song has become viral all over the country, I have to thank Allu Arjun.”

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and Samantha have earlier shared screen in Trivikram Srinivas directorial successful movie S/O Satyamurthy earlier.

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next share screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Financed by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, the film is likely to release by February this year.