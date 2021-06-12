Kriti Sanon calls her 1: Nenokkadine co star Mahesh Babu ‘best’: I hope I get to work with him again

In an Instagram live, Kriti mentioned her response to being asked about working with Mahesh Babu. She also spoke on Adipurush and much more.

Kriti Sanon is one the busiest actress in the Hindi film industry with a huge slate of films lined up including ‘Mimi’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Bhediya’, and ‘Adipurush’ amongst others. Kriti has been working in the film business for the last 7 years now. A lesser-known fact is that Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff was her debut in Hindi films but in the same year, she appeared in a Telugu film as well with superstar Mahesh Babu. ‘1: Nennokkadine’ is a thriller led by Mahesh which came out in 2014 and marked Kriti’s silver screen debut.

Recently, in an Instagram live, Kriti was asked about her experience of working with Mahesh Babu by a fan in one word. To which Kriti replied, “Best! My first ever co-star! So humble and so amazing. I hope I get to work with him again… (Sorry thats 19 words)". In the same virtual interaction, Kriti was asked to respond on her upcoming film Adipurush. She wrote, “One of my most most exciting projects! Totally different experience… loving every bit of it.” She also mentioned director Om Raut and wrote, “@omraut can we resume soooooon."

Check out the post:

Adipurush is one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema currently being made for a pan-Indian audience. Prabhas, who is one the biggest stars after ‘Baahubali’ will be portraying the role of Lord Ram while Kriti Sanon will be essaying the part of Sita. , who played a villain in Om Raut’s debut feature ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ will now play the part of Raavan in Adipurush. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Sunny Singh has been signed to play Laxman.

Also Read| Raabta turns 4: Kriti Sanon says her Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo was meant to be: Will remain close to my heart

Share your comment ×