Kriti Sanon pens a special note for ‘Adipurush’ costar Prabhas to celebrate his 42nd birthday

Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati aka Prabhas rules the entire Tollywood industry. He made his screen debut back in 2002 in the Tamil flick, Eeswar and ever since then he has come a long way. From being a south heartthrob to entertaining masses globally in Baahubali, Prabhas has strived hard to reach the stardom he is enjoying today. In his career span of two decades, the South star has delivered several hits including Darling, Baahubali, Varsham and more. Now, on Saturday, October 22, the South heartthrob has turned a year older.

On the special occasion of his 42nd birthday, his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon took to social media to pen a heartwarming note while the actor. Sharing stunning photos of the Baahubali star, Kriti Sanon said, “Happy Birthday @actorprabhas, May you soar higher and higher! Wish you all the love, happiness and sunshine. Stay the genuine warm person you are.” The note was shared alongside a smiling photo of the duo. Check it out below:

In terms of work, Prabhas was last seen in the action flick Saaho alongside actor Shraddha Kapoor. Currently, he has a slew of projects lined up in the pipeline. He will next feature alongside Pooja Hegde in the period romance film, Radhe Shyam. Apart from this, he also has Adipurush in the pipeline with Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. The South heartthrob will essay the role of Lord Ram in the movie.

Speaking of Kriti Sanon, she also has a slew of projects lined up for her. She was last seen alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in Laxman Utekar’s comedy-drama, Mimi. She will next feature alongside Rajkummar Rao in Hum Do Humare Do. Apart from this, Kriti has also collaborated with filmmaker Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan for the much-anticipated comedy-horror flick, Bhediya.

