Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur makes debut in Tollywood, onboard as female lead in Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao

Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao is the most talked-about film as it is the first pan-Indian project of the actor. Today, the makers took to social media and announced the leading lady of the film. Bollywood actress Nupur Sanon , sister of Kriti Sanon has come on board as female lead for the film. This film will mark the debut of Nupur in Tollywood. This is the first full-fledged film for Nupur as she has previously appeared only in music videos. One of her very popular music videos is Filhaal alongside Akshay Kumar. Check out Nupur's post here:

Tiger Nageswara Rao will be launched on Ugadi Day (April 2nd) in Novatel at HICC, Madhapur. The film’s pre-look will also be unveiled on the same day. Backed by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, this is touted to be the biggest movie in the Khiladi actor's career to date. Tej Narayan Agarwal is presenting the project.

The film is a biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao, a notorious and courageous thief of Stuartpuram in the 1970s. Nageswara Rao was especially known for slipping through police custody and his great escape from the Chennai jail in the 1970s earned him the title of Tiger. As the venture is not on the floor yet, other details of the project including the release date are unknown. Tiger Nageswara Rao will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

