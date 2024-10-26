KS Ravikumar wasn’t part of Rajinikanth’s 2023 release Jailer? Filmmaker reveals his ONLY contribution to the actioner

Rajinikanth’s 2023-release Jailer continues to be one of the most popular hits of the year and has been appreciated for more than one reason by the audiences. was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who also wrote the script for it. However, there were also reports that filmmaker KS Ravikumar, who worked with Thalaiva in many other films, also co-wrote its script. And recently the senior director clarified the facts on the matter.

During an interview with Nelson Dilipkumar, Lingaa director KS Ravikumar highlighted that, completely contrary to the reports that he was a part of Jailer by being its screenwriter, he wasn’t the one actually. The filmmaker recalled it was Rajinikanth who narrated the story of the film, and he as a friend merely suggested a few changes to it.

Ravikumar said, “Rajinikanth sir told me Jailer’s story. I gave 2 suggestions. But it's wrongly projected that I'm part of the movie. I want to clarify it.”

Hearing his response, Jailer’s director Nelson Dilipkumar also agreed to the clarification and added that he never took all the buzz surrounding this conjecture personally. He shared, “It's completely fine; I didn't take it seriously. Anyway, the audience will get to know the truth."

Well, KS Ravikumar, being a close friend to Rajinikanth, has often opened up about various anecdotes concerning the superstar, whom he also considers a good friend. Earlier, in an interview on the show Chat With Chithra, the director had talked about the box office debacle faced by his film Lingaa, which starred Rajinikanth as the main lead.

Advertisement

He mentioned how it was Rajinikanth’s interference during the editing of the film that was closely responsible for the state of matter of the film. He alleged that the actor did not let him utilize CGI, removed a pivotal dance number and more, leading to its failure.

Coming back to Jailer, the film was produced by Kalanithi Maran and bankrolled under Sun Pictures. It was released theatrically on August 10, 2023. Besides Rajinikanth in the lead role, the film starred Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon and others in crucial roles.

ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi walks down memory lane as he completes 50 years of being an actor and reminisces about his FIRST play