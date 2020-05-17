KS Ravindra thanks Ravi Teja for doing Power; Says ‘waiting for Chiranjeevi’s nod on the new script’

KS Ravindra aka Bobby also mentioned in his interview that he is eagerly waiting for the south megastar Chiranjeevi to give his nod to the script that is written by him.

The south director KS Ravindra who is fondly known as Bobby in the south film industry reportedly thanked Ravi Teja for doing the southern drama called Power. This film gave the Venky Mama director the first chance to venture into the field of direction and hence was very grateful to the Mass Maharaja for believing in him and his direction skills. As per news reports, the south director spoke during an interview that he is very thankful to the lead actor of Krack for acting in his film Power which was a success at the box office.

KS Ravindra aka Bobby also mentioned in his interview that he is eagerly waiting for the south megastar Chiranjeevi to give his nod to the script that is written by him. The director recently revealed that he is looking forward to doing a film with Chiranjeevi. The director also revealed that he is hoping to cast Trisha Krishnan in the film. The news reports previously stated that the Venky Mama director is writing a script which is for the remake of Vedalam. It would be interesting to see if Chiranjeevi agrees to play the lead role in KS Ravindra's next project.

Furthermore, fans and film audiences are excited to see if the Raangi actress gives her nod for the project. The sultry siren has left Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. This film is helmed by Koratala Siva. The actress made headlines when she dropped the Chiranjeevi starrer. News reports stated that Trisha Krishnan walked out of the film due to creative differences with the makers.

