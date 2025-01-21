Kubera director Sekhar Kammula on being ‘hesitant’ to narrate movie to Dhanush; ‘I doubted whether he…’

Dhanush is all set for Kubera’s release as he is collaborating with director Sekhar Kammula for the first time. Recently, in an interview with the publication Cinema Vikatan, director Sekhar was seen talking about his film, revealing how hesitant he was to narrate Kubera’s story to the Captain Miller actor.

In his interview, the director said, “When the story was ready, I was hesitant to narrate it to Dhanush. I was worried and doubted whether he knew me or not. However, when I called him, he surprised me and talked about his favorite films out of my filmography.”

The movie has been in the making for quite some time now and is touted to be an engaging political thriller. The film features Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna as co-leads, with actors like Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil playing supporting characters.

It is expected to focus on the life of a beggar who undergoes a tumultuous change, making him go through a dramatic transformation. The film is said to explore the themes of greed and ambition, with the characters undergoing moral dilemmas.

The Dhanush starrer is yet to be given a release date while various character glimpses have provided some intriguing look into the film’s world. Moving forward, Dhanush has been making quite a buzz with his filmography recently.

According to reports, it is speculated that Dhanush might share the screen with Suriya for his upcoming movie. Although an official confirmation about the same is pending, the film which is rumored to be helmed by Lucky Baskhar’s Venky Atluri is likely to be a dual-hero project with both actors in lead roles.

Interestingly, Dhanush and Venky had previously collaborated on the movie Vaathi. Furthermore, Dhanush is currently in the works of his directorial ventures NEEK and Idly Kadai.

NEEK, which is slated to release on February 21, 2025, would have been a romantic comedy flick with Dhanush’s nephew Pavish in the lead, making his debut. On the other hand, Idly Kadai is a feel-good comedy-drama that is releasing on April 10, 2025.

