Kubera Glimpse OUT: Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer is packed with mystery and intrigue feat journey of a beggar to riches
Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Kubera’s first-ever glimpse is finally out. Check out the mysterious teaser here!
Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to appear together in Sekhar Kammula's directorial movie, Kubera. The makers of the film finally dropped the first glimpse from the movie on November 15, 2024.
The close to 1-minute long teaser of the Dhanush starrer features a mysterious and intense drama, depicting the tale of a beggar and his rise to fortune. With the versatile looks of the Raayan star, the glimpse surely invoked quite an intrigue.
Watch Kubera’s glimpse here: