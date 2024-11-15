Kubera Glimpse OUT: Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer is packed with mystery and intrigue feat journey of a beggar to riches

Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Kubera’s first-ever glimpse is finally out. Check out the mysterious teaser here!

By Goutham S
Published on Nov 15, 2024  |  06:42 PM IST |  328
Kubera Glimspe OUT: Dhanush, Nagarjuna starrer is a mysterious tale of a beggar to riches
Kubera Glimspe OUT: Dhanush, Nagarjuna starrer is a mysterious tale of a beggar to riches (PC: Dhanush, X)

Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to appear together in Sekhar Kammula's directorial movie, Kubera. The makers of the film finally dropped the first glimpse from the movie on November 15, 2024.

The close to 1-minute long teaser of the Dhanush starrer features a mysterious and intense drama, depicting the tale of a beggar and his rise to fortune. With the versatile looks of the Raayan star, the glimpse surely invoked quite an intrigue.

Watch Kubera’s glimpse here:


Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: YouTube (Aditya Music Tamil)
Advertisement

Latest Articles