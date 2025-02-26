Kubera: Nagarjuna, Dhanush, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer faces trouble over film’s title; REPORTS

Kubera, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna in the leads, is one of the most hyped upcoming projects. The movie has left audiences intrigued with its posters and first few glimpses. However, according to the latest 123 Telugu report, the makers of Kubera might have faced a roadblock recently, due to its title.

Telugu film producer Karimakonda Narender has now claimed that he had already registered the name ‘Kubera’ for a film of his own with the Telugu Film Producers Council in November 2023.

The producer further added that he has already begun work on the project and a major part of the shooting has been completed.

Karimakonda Narender even accused director Sekhar Kammula of title infringement as a result and demanded that the latter must either change the name of his film or else compensate for the losses incurred by him.

He has also requested the Telugu Film Chamber to intervene in this matter and ensure justice is delivered for his film.

However, there has been no official statement on the matter from Sekhar Kammula or the team of Kubera yet on the matter. The Nagarjuna starrer movie has also completed its shooting and the post-production work for the project is said to be taking place at the moment.

Advertisement

In an earlier interview with Cinema Vikatan, Sekhar Kammula spilled the beans on getting to collaborate with Dhanush for the first time in Kubera. The director mentioned that he was initially hesitant to narrate the story to the Raayan star since he was apprehensive about the latter even knowing about him in the first place.

He said, “When the story was ready, I was hesitant to narrate it to Dhanush. I was worried and doubted whether he knew me or not. However, when I called him, he surprised me and talked about his favorite films out of my filmography.”