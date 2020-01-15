Kuberan Teaser: Mammootty's style and action in Shylock's Tamil version will leave you intrigued

Amidst all the excitement among the moviegoers for the film, the teaser of Tamil version of Shylock, titled Kuberan is out. Every frame of the teaser is catchy.

The upcoming bilingual Shylock starring Mammootty has been titled Kuberan in Tamil. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. The makers recently released a new poster of the film. Amidst all the excitement among the moviegoers for the film, the teaser of Tamil version of Shylock, titled Kuberan is out. The teaser is out and every frame of the teaser is catchy. It sets high expectations among the moviegoers. Mammootty's style and action along with the punchlines is on point.

The Unda actor Mammootty is seen doing some heavy-duty action stunts and giving out whistle worthy dialogues. The south flick Shylock is expected to be a mass entertainer. Raj Kiran has teamed up with Mammootty for the first time in a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual. Directed by Ajai Vasudev, Shylock is produced by Joby George under his banner Goodwill Entertainment. Shylock or Kuberan marks Ajai Vasudev and Mammootty's collaboration for the second time after Rajadhi Raja that had released in 2014. Mammootty’s Shylock is gearing up for release on January 23.

Meanwhile, Mammootty has kick-started the shooting of his next, The Priest. The Priest stars Manju Warrier and is directed by debutante Jofin T Chacko. The film is being bankrolled by Anto Joseph and B Unnikrishnan, under the Anto Joseph Film Company banner.

