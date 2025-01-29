Kudumbasthan: Manikandan's superhit movie falls victim to piracy, leaks online in HD quality

Kudumbasthan, starring K Manikandan, hit the big screens less than a week ago on January 24. Directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy, the movie opened to positive reviews in theaters. Unfortunately, the film leaked online on several piracy websites, causing a threat to its box office performance.

That's right, Kudumbasthan is now illegally available on sites like Filmyzilla and Vegamovies. Internet users can download the Manikandan starrer in various resolutions, including HD, 1080p, 720p, and 480p. Several links have also surfaced on Reddit, and the film is reportedly accessible on platforms like 123Movies and more.

Earlier, several South Indian films like Game Changer, Pushpa 2, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, Rekhachithram, Kadhalikka Neramillai, Pravinkoodu Shappu, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and others were leaked online within days of their release. While the person responsible for airing the Ram Charan starrer on a local TV channel was arrested, action against the other perpetrators is yet to be taken.

Back at the time, the producer of Game Changer reacted to the issue and wrote on X, "This is unacceptable. A film that was released just 4-5 days ago being telecasted on local cable channels & buses raises serious concerns. Cinema is not just about the Hero, director or producers; it’s the result of 3-4 years of hard work, dedication and the dreams of thousands of people."

The story of Kudumbasthan revolves around Naveen, who supports his wife Vennila and his parents, as the family's sole earner. However, a conflict at work leads to his dismissal when he refuses to apologize. With financial troubles mounting and family expectations weighing on him, he must figure out a way forward.

Kudumbasthan, a film directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy and co-written by Prasanna Balachandran, is produced by S. Vinoth Kumar. The cast includes K. Manikandan, Saanve Megghana, and Guru Somasundaram. The cinematography is by Sujith N. Subramaniam, with editing by Kannan Balu. Vaisagh composed the music for the movie produced under the banner of Cinemakaaran.

