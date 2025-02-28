Kudumbasthan on OTT: Is Manikandan starrer Tamil drama flick’s online debut postponed to THIS date?

The Tamil drama film Kudumbasthan, featuring Manikandan, was originally set to premiere on OTT platforms on February 28, 2025. However, it has now been reported that the release date has been pushed back to a later time.

When and where to watch Kudumbasthan

Manikandan starrer movie Kudumbasthan is reported by OTTPlay to now be released on ZEE5 on March 7, 2025. However, as of now, the makers are yet to provide a confirmation on the same.

Official trailer and plot of Kudumbasthan

Kudumbasthan, starring Manikandan in the lead role, tells the tale of Naveen, the sole breadwinner of his middle-class family who strives to make ends meet. After taking on the challenges of renovating his house, funding his mother’s all-India religious trip, and supporting his pregnant wife in her UPSC aspirations, Naveen struggles daily.

However, in a turn of events, Naveen loses his job. Fearful of once again being labeled a loser by his boastful brother-in-law, he tries to hide his job loss from everyone in his family.

The rest of the film focuses on how Naveen manages to uphold the charade of still being employed and how he succeeds in handling his responsibilities, ultimately surrendering to the common man's system.

Cast and Crew of Kudumbasthan

The Tamil movie Kudumbasthan features K. Manikandan in the lead role. Apart from him, the film includes actors like Guru Somasundaram, R. Sundarrajan, Saanve Megghana, Kudassanad Kanakam, Balaji Sakthivel, Nivedita Rajappan, Saanvika Shree, TSR Srinivasan, Varghese Mathew, and many more in key roles.

The film is directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy, based on a story co-written by himself and Prasanna Balachandran. The movie’s musical tracks and background score are composed by Vaisagh. Additionally, the film’s cinematography and editing are handled by Sujith N. Subramaniam and Kannan Balu, respectively.

Regarding Manikandan’s filmography, the actor-writer was previously seen in the movie Lover, directed by Prabhuram Vyas. The romantic drama flick was well-received by critics on release.