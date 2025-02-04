Kudumbasthan OTT release: When and where to watch Manikandan starrer comedy drama Tamil flick online

Actor-writer K Manikandan has been making waves at the theaters with his latest movie Kudumbasthan, which was released on January 24, 2025. As the film continues its run at the box office, here’s where you’ll find it online after its OTT debut.

When and where to watch Kudumbasthan

K Manikandan starrer Kudumbasthan is reported by Times Now to make its OTT debut on ZEE5 and begin streaming on February 28, 2025. However, as of now, an official date for the movie’s online debut is yet to be announced by the platform.

Official trailer and plot of Kudumbasthan

Kudumbasthan, starring Manikandan in the lead role, tells the tale of Naveen, the sole breadwinner of his middle-class family who strives to make ends meet. After taking on the challenges of renovating his house, funding his mother’s all-India religious trip, and supporting his pregnant wife in her UPSC aspirations, Naveen struggles daily.

However, in a turn of events, Naveen loses his job. Fearful of being termed a loser by his boastful brother-in-law once again, he tries to cover up his job loss from everyone in his family.

The rest of the film focuses on how Naveen manages to uphold his charade of still being employed and how he succeeds in handling his responsibilities, surrendering to the common man’s system.

Cast and crew of Kudumbasthan

The Tamil movie Kudumbasthan features K Manikandan in the lead role. Apart from him, the film includes actors like Guru Somasundaram, R. Sundarrajan, Saanve Megghana, Kudassanad Kanakam, Balaji Sakthivel, Nivedita Rajappan, Saanvika Shree, TSR Srinivasan, Varghese Mathew, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

The film is directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy, based on a story co-penned by himself along with Prasanna Balachandran. The movie’s musical tracks and background score are composed by Vaisagh. Moreover, the film’s cinematography and editing are done by Sujith N. Subramaniam and Kannan Balu, respectively.

The film was well-received by critics and is currently running successfully in theaters.