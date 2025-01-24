Kudumbasthan Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you're planning to watch Manikandan's movie in theaters

Kudumbasthan has finally hit the big screens today, January 24. Directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy, the film stars K. Manikandan and Saanve Megghana in the lead roles. With its release, fans are flocking to cinemas to catch the first day, first show of this comedy-drama. If you're planning to watch the movie in theaters, be sure to check out these Twitter reviews shared by netizens.

A social media user gave the film 4/5 stars and posted on X, "A tale of beautiful, long forgotten Pure Family Entertainment Movie with all sorts of emotion and lots of laughter! A Laughter Riot First Half with an Entertaining and Emotional driven again added with much more laughter in the second half makes it a Complete Entertainer for all set of audiences."

Other viewers wrote that Kudumbasthan has an impressive first half filled with well-delivered one-liners. They believe K. Manikandan has delivered another great performance, marking his third consecutive success after Lover and Good Night. Many feel that the film's world and writing resemble a series of well-crafted sketch comedies that seamlessly come together into a solid narrative.

A netizen loved the film and lauded Manikandan for his on-screen presence. The post read, "This year’s first content-driven quality blockbuster loading for Tamil cinema. Amazing work by @DirRajeshwark and writer Prasanna Balachandran. Their script work and dialogues evoke genuine laughter at the same time, move us emotionally in the climax."

"#Kudumbasthan is a laughter raid, with a sweet emotional angle. @Manikabali87 is amazing as a frustrated family man. Like #LubberPandhu this is the perfect movie to watch with your family. Don't miss it," read another review of Kudumbasthan.

Kudumbasthan is directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy, who also co-wrote the film along with Prasanna Balachandran. Produced by S. Vinoth Kumar, the movie features K. Manikandan and Saanve Megghana in the lead roles, with Guru Somasundaram playing a pivotal part. The cinematography is handled by Sujith N. Subramaniam, while Kannan Balu has taken charge of the editing. The film's music is composed by Vaisagh.

