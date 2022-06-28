Kumbalangi Nights actor Ambika Rao passes away

Malayalam actor and director Ambika Rao passed away on June 27 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. She was 58. According to media reports, the actress breathed her last on June 27th night at around 10:30 PM at a private hospital in Ernakulam, Kochi. Reportedly, she was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Ambika Rao is survived by her two kids- Rahul and Sohan. The Malayalam industry has lost another talented actor-director and good human being. Many celebs like Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumar and others have offered condolences on the demise of Ambika Rao.

Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, "Rest in peace Ambika Chechi."

Actor Kunchacko Boban also penned a note paying tribute to the actor. "Rest in everlasting peace Chechi!!……Ambika Rao…..,” he wrote on Instagram.

Ambika Rao began her career as an assistant director with the film Krishna Gopalakrishna helmed by Balachandra Menon. The movie released in 2002. In her career of 2 decades in the industry, the late actress has worked as an assistant director for Mammootty starrers Rajamanikyam and Thommanum Makkalum, Dileep starrer Meesha Madhavan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film Vellinakshathram among many others.

She shot to fame as an actor in Madhu C Narayanan's Kumbalangi Nights. Helmed by debut Madhu C Narayanan, the movie stars Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Shane Nigam and others.

Also Read| Malayalam actor Prasad found hanging from a tree outside his house