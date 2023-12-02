Kumbalangi Nights actress Sheela Rajkumar to get divorced; makes announcement

Actress Sheela Rajkumar has quickly made a name for herself, featuring in movies like Mandela, Kumbalangi Nights, and many more. The actress is known for her innate ability to choose powerful roles, with a strong message.

The actress was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s latest film, Jigarthanda DoubleX, playing the character of SJ Suryah’s ex-girlfriend. In the latest update, the actress has taken to social media to announce her divorce with her husband Cholan. The exact reason for her divorce has not been revealed by the actress. Taking to her X (formerly Twitter), a loose translation of what the actress wrote would be:

“I leave the marriage relationship; thanks and love @ChozhanV”

Check out her post below:

On the work front

Sheela Rajkumar made her acting debut with the 2016 crime thriller film Aarathu Sinam, as a minor character. Her first full-fledged character in a lead role came in 2017 with the drama film To Let, helmed by Chezhiyan. The film featured Shanthosh Sreeram and Dharun in prominent roles as well, and was highly appreciated by fans and critics alike. In fact, the film won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil as well.

The following year, the actress also made her Malayalam debut with the film Kumbalangi Nights, which featured an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Anna Ben, Sreenath Bhasi, Shane Nigam, Mathew Thomas, and many more in prominent roles. The film received high appreciation from the audiences, and her performance was considered to be one of the most powerful in the film.

Apart from films, Sheela has also appeared in several TV shows, and even the webseries Pettaikaali, which is directed by Raj Kumar, with Vetrimaaran as its showrunner. The show featured an ensemble cast including Kalaiyarasan, Kishore, Vela Ramamoorthy, and many more in prominent roles.

