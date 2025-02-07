Kumbalangi Nights OTT release: Where to watch Soubin Shahir and Fahadh Faasil's film as it completes 6 years

Kumbalangi Nights completes six years since its release today, February 7. The movie, which premiered in 2019, was an instant hit. Viewers loved Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, and Fahadh Faasil's performances in the Malayalam drama. As the film marks its sixth anniversary, here's where you can watch it online.

Where to watch Kumbalangi Nights

Kumbalangi Nights is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in its original Malayalam language. Viewers can also watch the movie online with subtitles. Celebrating the film's sixth anniversary, the streaming platform wrote on Instagram, "Kumbalangi calling. 6 years to the tale of love, grief & healing that warms our heart like a cherathukal lamp."

Official trailer and plot of Kumbalangi Nights

The story revolves around four brothers—Saji, Bobby, Bonny, and Franky—who live in a neglected house in Kumbalangi. Their father has passed away, and their mother has left them, forcing Saji to take charge. He struggles with anger issues and often fights with Bobby. However, Franky admires Bonny, who is mute.

Bobby falls in love with Baby and proposes to her, but her brother-in-law, Shammi, disapproves due to Bobby’s family reputation. Meanwhile, Bonny grows close to Nylah, an American tourist. Saji, battling guilt after a failed suicide attempt that cost his friend Vijay his life, decides to help Vijay’s wife, Sathi, and her newborn.

Shammi turns abusive when he discovers Baby’s plan to elope. He locks her and her family inside their home, but Bobby and his brothers step in, overpowering Shammi and rescuing Baby. In the end, Bobby and Baby get married, while the brothers finally experience a sense of belonging and family.

Cast and crew of Kumbalangi Nights

Kumbalangi Nights is a Malayalam film directed by Madhu C. Narayanan and written by Syam Pushkaran. Produced by Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran, the film features an ensemble cast including Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil, Sreenath Bhasi, and Mathew Thomas. With cinematography by Shyju Khalid and editing by Saiju Sreedharan, the movie’s visuals and storytelling are complemented by Sushin Shyam’s music.