Kumki star Lakshmi Menon roped in to play lead role in for director Ramesh’s next? Find Out

Actor Laskhmi Menon, who was last seen in Rekkai with Vijay Sethupathi, is all set to be back on the big screens.

Lakshmi Menon, who made her debut in entertainment industry with Sasikumar's movie Sundarapandian in 2012, is all set to make a re-entry in the Kollywood industry. Lakshmi Menon will next be seen in a film directed by Ramesh. Apparently, the film’s shooting will start in the first week of February. There is no information about the production banner and rest of the cast and crew. According to Galatta Media, Lakshmi Menon will be seen playing a college student or young professional.

Lakshmi Menon’s role in her first film Sundarapandian was lauded by audience and critics alike. After her film Kumki with Vikram Prabhu, her acting skill was highly appreciated and she eventually became a star in Kollywood. It should be noted that she started her acting career when she was as only 15 and so far, she has acted as the lead actor in about 14 movies. However, she was not seen after her 2016 movie, Rekka, in which she shared screen space with Vijay Sethupathi.

Apart from acting, Lakshmi Menon has proved herself as an amazing singer by singing for several movies. Her first song was Kukkuru Kukkuru for the movie Oru Oorla Oru Rendu Raja, in which Vimal and Soori played the lead roles. The music for the movie was composed by D Imman. She also sang a song in the movie Saagasam, in which actor Prashanth played the lead role. The song, Desi Girl was a duet, and the male singer was STR.

